Flood Warning issued for Hamilton, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 06:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-25 09:24:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening. Target Area: Hamilton; Marion The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana White River .Rainfall of 1 to nearly 3 inches of rain have fallen across much of the eastern half of central Indiana through Wednesday morning. Over 2 inches of additional rainfall is possible across parts of the area. This will lead to minor river flooding along the White River north and east of Indianapolis. River flooding is expected to begin Thursday morning. Flooding may end on Saturday. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Warning for the White River at Noblesville. * From Thursday morning to late Saturday morning. * At 10:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 4.2 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 17.1 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Extensive flooding occurs in both Riverbend and White River campgrounds. High water affects two businesses near SR 19 on the west side of Noblesville. Roads in residential areas of Riverwood, Clare, and Strawtown begin to flood. Flooding of roads begins in residential areas of Trails End near E 116th Street, near East 146th Street, and in gravel pit areas along the White River from East 96th Street north to Noblesville.