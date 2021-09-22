Flood Warning issued for Marion, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 19:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-25 16:10:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening. Target Area: Marion; Morgan The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana White River .Rainfall of 1 to nearly 3 inches of rain have fallen across much of the eastern half of central Indiana through Wednesday morning. Over 2 inches of additional rainfall is possible across parts of the area. This will lead to minor river flooding along the White River north and east of Indianapolis. River flooding is expected to begin Thursday morning. Flooding may end on Saturday. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Warning for the White River near Nora. * From Thursday evening to Saturday afternoon. * At 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 3.8 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise to 7.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall to 7.0 feet and begin rising again tomorrow morning. It will rise above flood stage tomorrow evening and continue to rise to 12.3 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 12.5 feet, East 77th Street near Mystic Bay begins to flood.