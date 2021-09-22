Flood Warning issued for Hamilton, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 11:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-25 14:40:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening. Target Area: Hamilton; Madison The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana White River .Rainfall of 1 to nearly 3 inches of rain have fallen across much of the eastern half of central Indiana through Wednesday morning. Over 2 inches of additional rainfall is possible across parts of the area. This will lead to minor river flooding along the White River north and east of Indianapolis. River flooding is expected to begin Thursday morning. Flooding may end on Saturday. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Warning for the White River at Anderson. * From Thursday morning to early Saturday afternoon. * At 11:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 4.8 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 13.7 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Extensive flooding of all city parks. The lowest areas of Irondale begin to flood. West 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and N Sycamore Streets flood in northern Anderson. Manhole at Athletic Park behind pool begins to overflow. Killbuck Creek overflows into Aqua Gardens/Shadyside Lake closing off walking paths around lakes.