CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

Oilers G Alex Stalock not expected to play this season due to possible heart condition

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RlTUy_0c4W2vhO00
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Alex Stalock Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers announced some bad news Wednesday, as GM Ken Holland told reporters that goaltender Alex Stalock is not expected to play this season. Stalock is being evaluated for a possible heart condition, and though Holland explained that things could change down the road, he’s not counting on the depth goaltender.

Stalock, 34, is on the final season of a three-year deal signed with the Minnesota Wild in 2019 and carries a cap hit of $785K. He was expected to be the team’s third goaltender this season after he was claimed off waivers last season. Holland is not currently looking to add another veteran option to fill the role Stalock would have, meaning Stuart Skinner is likely once again penciled in as the team’s third option.

While losing a third-string goaltender is certainly not a doomsday scenario for the Oilers, it actually may be worse for them than most teams. Edmonton is currently heading into the season with 39-year-old Mike Smith as the presumptive starter and 33-year-old Mikko Koskinen behind him. The former was excellent last season and has been relatively healthy throughout his long career, but will be counted on to carry the load again without much of a depth chart behind him. Koskinen posted an .899 save percentage in 26 games and has struggled when handed the starting job for any significant stretch.

Skinner, meanwhile, made his NHL debut in 2020-21 and posted strong numbers at the AHL level. His development is coming along nicely, but as a 22-year-old goaltender with only one successful professional season under his belt, he’s still not ready to take on a big role with the Oilers. He may not need to, but losing Stalock puts him one step closer.

Comments / 0

Related
nhltradetalk.com

Does Dylan Holloway’s Injury Setback Hurt Chances of Playing for Oilers?

There were whispers things weren’t looking good for Edmonton Oilers’ prospect Dylan Holloway when it came to his injury situation. Something wasn’t setting properly or healing as it should and it was announced on Wednesday that the forward has undergone another surgery to correct the original problem and will be out three months.
NHL
Yardbarker

Oilers Could Have Two Most Dangerous Power Play Units In the NHL

Don’t look now, but the Edmonton Oilers might actually have a second-unit power play that does considerable damage to the opposition. A team that has boasted one of, if not the best power plays in the NHL over the past two seasons, this Oilers’ roster is deep enough now that they could roll two units and still be successful.
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Oilers Who Could Surprise This Season

The Edmonton Oilers know they’ll be getting big seasons from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in 2021-22. They’re banking on it from newcomer Zach Hyman and believe Jesse Puljujarvi can take another big step forward to help Edmonton contend for the Stanley Cup. Of course, nothing ever goes completely according...
NHL
chatsports.com

Oilers: Connor McDavid’s Keys To Success, Profile, And Expectations

Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid #97 (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images) The Edmonton Oilers season is just around the corner, and if there is one player everyone should be excited to watch it should be Connor McDavid. Connor McDavid seems to find a new level every season with the Edmonton Oilers.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Stalock
Person
Ken Holland
Person
Mikko Koskinen
NBC Sports

Edmonton Oilers: 2021-22 NHL season preview

The 2021-22 NHL season is coming and it’s time to take a look at all 32 teams. Over the next month we’ll be examining best- and worst-case scenarios, looking at the biggest questions, breakout candidates, and more for each franchise. Today, we preview the Edmonton Oilers. 2020-21 Season Review. •...
NHL
NHL

Hyman eager to play alongside McDavid or Draisaitl with Oilers

TORONTO -- Zach Hyman has played alongside elite centers his entire NHL career. So when it became clear the forward would be leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs as an unrestricted free agent, the chance to join the Edmonton Oilers and play alongside either Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl was an opportunity to be seized.
NHL
NBC Sports

Oilers’ Duncan Keith in quarantine, Stalock unlikely to play this season

Duncan Keith will miss the first week of Oilers camp until he is fully vaccinated. General manager Ken Holland said the 38-year-old defenseman, who was acquired from the Blackhawks in July, will be available October 1. According to the new NHL’s COVID-19 protocols, unvaccinated players will face stiffer penalties, like...
NHL
Yardbarker

Oilers News & Rumors: Keith, Stalock, Broberg, Hyman, Unvaccinated Player…

There is plenty of Edmonton Oilers-related news to share as general manager Ken Holland addressed the media prior to training camp getting underway on Wednesday. Included in the updates was the status of defenseman Duncan Keith, goaltender Alex Stalock and one player who has yet to be vaccinated. Other Oilers...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Oilers G Alex Stalock#Gm#The Minnesota Wild#Ahl
kingstonthisweek.com

Edmonton Oilers season riding on shoulders of Smith and Koskinen

It’s not exactly typical when the starting goalie is 39 years old and the backup goalie makes twice as much as the starter, or comforting when the only thing more concerning than the starting goalie’s birth certificate is the backup goalie’s glove hand. Story continues below. This advertisement has not...
NHL
flamesnation.ca

Pre-Season Post-Game: Oilers spoil Flames pre-season opener

The Calgary Flames began their pre-season schedule on Sunday night and welcomed fans to the Scotiabank Saddledome for the first time in 18 months. A half-full Saddledome was treated to an outing the home team would probably prefer to forget, as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Flames by a 4-0 score.
NHL
Fear The Fin

2021-22 St. Louis Blues Preview: Another underwhelming season?

If you’re like us, the St. Louis Blues are a team you’ve grown to view as an enemy. Yes, I still have not let go of the pain and suffering we endured as Sharks fans during the 2019 Western Conference Final. I am sure I am not alone in actively rooting against the St. Louis Blues still to this day.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
General Motors
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 21 Online

Hibbing Native, Former UMD Star Scott Perunovich to Captain St. Louis Blues Prospects Team

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – Former UMD men’s hockey star Scott Perunovich will serve as team captain for the St. Louis Blues at a prospects tournament this weekend. The tournament will take place in Traverse City, Michigan beginning Friday. Perunovich missed the entire 2021 season due to shoulder surgery. The Hibbing native signed with the Blues after his junior campaign with the Bulldogs, which saw him win the 2020 Hobey Baker Award. Perunovich was drafted by St. Louis back in 2018.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Have Plenty to Offer in Trades This Season

In anticipation for the upcoming 2021-22 season, we are going to take a look at possible players on the Edmonton Oilers that may find themselves in a different city by the end of the season. These players may have had down years, and are not projected to bounce back. Some players may also be collateral in a return at the trade deadline to acquire players that will help with a deeper playoff run.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Expect Bounce-Back Season From Newly-Signed Oilers’ F Kailer Yamamoto

The Edmonton Oilers have taken care of their last real piece of important contract business heading into training camp. The one player who hadn’t been signed is now signed as Kailer Yamamoto has inked a one-year extension with the Oilers worth $1.175 million for the upcoming season. It’s not a big deal, but it’s the kind of deal that Yamamoto needed to sign considering he had little leverage and was coming off a not-so-productive season.
NHL
SB Nation

Harvey Elliott Undergoes Surgery, Expected to Play Again This Season

On Sunday, a scissor tackle from behind on Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott left the 18-year-old rising star writhing in pain on the pitch. Team medics rushed quickly onto the field to re-set the midfielder’s dislocated ankle and he was stretchered off the pitch. Two days later, Elliott has successfully undergone...
SOCCER
theScore

Oilers to retire Lowe's No. 4 jersey this season

The Edmonton Oilers will retire Kevin Lowe's No. 4 jersey prior to their Nov. 5 clash with the New York Rangers, the team announced Monday. Lowe played 15 seasons (1979-1992) as a defenseman with the Oilers and won five Stanley Cups. He added another championship ring to his collection with the Rangers in 1994.
NHL
chatsports.com

Oiler: One Early Breakout Candidate To Watch This Season

Jesse Puljujarvi is entering his fifth season in the NHL after being drafted fourth overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2016. It has been an up and down rollercoaster for Puljujariv, but this season should only be up for the young forward. Edmonton Oilers’ winger Jesse Puljujarvi has found a...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

369
Followers
2K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy