GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A judge on Wednesday granted a temporary injunction that prevents the city of Gainesville from requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated. In her ruling, Judge Monica Brasington of the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court said the city provided no evidence at the injunction hearing. Because of that, Brasington said the city's vaccine mandate did not serve a "compelling interest through the least restrictive means."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO