NFL

Flooding the Zone: Week Two

By Cooper Adams
dynastyleaguefootball.com
 5 days ago

We look at the pace and efficiency of offenses around the league to pick out some dynasty buys and sells.

dynastyleaguefootball.com

1037thegame.com

CD’s Cover Two Week Two

Week one of the NFL is largely in the books and the world of college football was filled with upsets on Saturday afternoon. Here’s this week’s Cover Two!. One of the big shockers for me over this past weekend was the beatdown that the Oregon Ducks put on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Yes, the Buckeyes showed chinks in the armor in the season opener against Minnesota but you’d think that would change against a Pac-12 team that you never know how they’ll do against real competition.
NFL
dynastyleaguefootball.com

Week Two Positional Rankings

Michael Zingone and Peter Howard rank this week's fantasy options.
NFL
akronschools.com

Week Two is Now Upon Us

September is Attendance Awareness Month, and our students and staff are working on a special incentive project each week this month, in conjunction with the Cleveland Browns and its Stay in the Game attendance incentive initiative. Friday the 10th, was At TEN Dance ... and they did DANCE!
THEATER & DANCE
fantasypros.com

Diontae Johnson finds the end zone in Week 1

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson caught five of 10 targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in a 23-16 win over the Bills in Week 1. Johnson briefly left the game during the first half and was seen being taken into the blue medical tent to have his leg checked out. The issue obviously turned out to be minor as he re-entered the game shortly after. His touchdown came on a five-yard pass in the fourth quarter. Johnson will be a solid WR2 in Week 2's plus matchup against the Raiders.
NFL
dynastyleaguefootball.com

NFC IDP Snap Counts: Week Two

We break down the defensive snap counts in the NFC in week two. What has changed from week one?.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

NFL Week Two Picks and Preview

The NFL is back for week two after a thrilling first week of the 2021 season. Last week saw shocking upsets (New Orleans – Green Bay), surprising surges (Houston crushing Jacksonville), thrilling comebacks (Kansas City – Cleveland), back and forth slugfests (New England – Miami) and more. This week has...
NFL
dynastyleaguefootball.com

Devy Wrap-Up: Week Two

We take a look at some of the best performances in college football this weekend.
NFL
dynastyleaguefootball.com

Sunday Six Pack: Week Two

This week's Sunday Six Pack considers six more developing dynasty storylines.
FOOTBALL
Bronco Sports

Broncos in the NFL: Week Two

BOISE, Idaho – The 2021 NFL season continued over the weekend with a full slate of games featuring 10 former Boise State football players. Here is a look at what the Broncos in the NFL did during week two:. Arizona Cardinals (Cardinals 34, Vikings 33) Tanner Vallejo (LB) – Vallejo...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Logan Thomas finds the end zone in Week 1 loss

Thomas has a breakout season in 2020 and is off to a strong start to 2021. With Taylor Heinicke filling in for the injured Ryan Fitzpatrick for at least a few weeks, fantasy managers will have to play close attention to the Washington offense's overall production and Thomas's target share. While the offense may get a downgrade overall with Heinicke at quarterback, inexperienced quarterbacks sometimes tend to lean on their tight ends.
NFL
WIVB

Around the AFC: Week Two

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills notched their first win of the season, a 35-0 rout over the Miami Dolphins, on Sunday. As Week Two of the NFL season wraps up on Monday night with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Detroit Lions in an NFC matchup, let’s take a look at what happened around the AFC on Sunday.
NFL
dynastyleaguefootball.com

Dynasty Injury Report: Week Two

We round up the dynasty fallout after a brutal week of injuries.
NFL
dynastyleaguefootball.com

Dynasty Blueprint: Week Two

Ryan McDowell rounds up his dynasty thoughts after week two of the season.
NFL
Daily Nebraskan

Huskers in the NFL: Week Two

In Week Two of the 2021 NFL season, 12 former Husker football players saw action for their respective teams. Injuries were the theme of Week Two in the NFL, with notable stars like Steelers outside linebacker TJ Watt, Colts quarterback Carson Wentz and Broncos defensive end Bradley Chubb suffering injuries.
NFL
dynastyleaguefootball.com

Monday Hangover: Week Two

We reflect on the dynasty storylines from the Sunday Six Pack.
NFL
PhillyBite

Will The Eagles Upset The 49ers in Week Two

This week looks to be a much tougher challenge, however, as the Eagles will play their home opener against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are coming off a road win against the Lions, winning 41-33, though they had a healthy lead for much of the game. Both veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie Trey Lance received snaps under center, and both looked poised and dangerous. This is a 49ers team that is only two years removed from a Super Bowl berth.
NFL
dynastyleaguefootball.com

Dynasty Waiver Wire: Week Two

Which players are your waiver wire targets this week?.
NFL
dynastyleaguefootball.com

Lineup Advice: Week Three

2021 Lineup Advice – — before posting WE'RE BACK! To our knowledge, DLF is the only fantasy site that answers your specific lineup questions all seventeen weeks of the NFL regular season and into the post-season as well. It’s just another feature we offer our valued premium subscribers. First and foremost, a huge THANK YOU to all our premium members who support what DLF is doing here. Without you, we wouldn’t still be here after 15 years! There’s just far too much work and time involved in running a site like this and your support aids us tremendously by giving us the ability to attract and retain the best dynasty writers in the business. Beyond that, it allows for solid hosting, tools, utilities, development, podcasts and the delivery mechanisms to get all that content to you. Thank you again! If you’re not a subscriber but use the DLF Forums, or have been interested in what we’re all about, there’s no time like now to give us a try. I can personally guarantee you’ll be hard pressed to find another business, let alone one on the Internet, which cares about its members more and focuses on its value proposition like DLF. That’s a personal commitment, to each of you, which has guided us from day-one! We strive to keep our prices low so everyone can afford one of our membership options and, again, we can’t do what we do without YOU! 2021 Lineup Advice From the first year we started offering “personalized” lineup advice to DLF members each and every week of the NFL season, our membership has grown many fold. It’s no longer a simple or quick process. Simply put, I wouldn’t have it any other way! It’s part of our value proposition to each of you and, most importantly, it’s one of the ways I get to know our members individually. Interfacing with each of you is what makes what we’re doing here so special, and we very much hope you see and enjoy that difference. We’re a unicorn in the fantasy space. But our growing membership base is forcing me to make a few changes to ensure I can keep up with the volume and still provide the quality input you’ve come to expect. Rare are the questions which I can simply “pop off” an answer to. With each one, I research up to seven different variables to arrive at my response and that takes time. Please see below for my notes concerning this service for 2021. I ask that you read them and hold to them toward helping me help more of you. And, perhaps, helping me to keep my sanity. IMPORTANT NOTES • NEW: Please limit your text and questions. DLF's growth has been tremendous. Long (story) questions or questions involving multiple players and positions take a ton of time and I'm genuinely concerned about my ability to provide quality and timely advice. I would love to be able to answer the old questions of old, but there just won't be that much time. Please limit, in any way possible, your questions. I'm trying very hard to not limit questions to one per individual. • IMPORTANT: If any of your questions involve players who play on Thursday night, please put "TNF" on the first line by itself at the top of your question. • If at all possible, please don’t submit your question until AFTER the Thursday night game, unless it involves a player playing on Thursday night. This allows me to concentrate on the TNF game first while also allowing more time for injury news from the previous week. Because of the popularity, I answer questions as they come in and much can change in a few days. • Because of our comment system, it’s VERY easy to miss your response(s) to my advice. I don’t get alerts to new questions or responses you make to my response to you. I have to physically scroll from top to bottom each time to look for responses. Depending on the number of questions each week, I may miss any response to my advice. When in doubt, make a new entry at the bottom and reference your earlier question if needed. • Scoring System – Let me know if your league is PPR, non-PPR, etc. or if there are any unusual scoring rules that would affect the advice. • I always like to see what YOU are thinking on your question(s) first. On those “coin-flip” plays, as I call them, knowing which way you are leaning helps me. • My crystal ball isn’t perfect and I can assure you I “feel” any advice which ends up being incorrect. I do often go back and check my last week’s advice. I’m very proud of my track record and like to think I’m more accurate than the “Magic 8-Ball” approach but, in the end, it’s only an guess. An educated guess, but still only a guess. Go easy on me. I’m hard enough on me for both of us. • I cannot be the coach of your team and all advice is just that: “advice." Ultimately, the decision is yours to make and you should always be fully accountable to that. Look to me as that little person on your shoulder chiming in with his thoughts. • Do NOT wait until game-day to ask your questions. Life here at DLF can be very busy as is my life away from DLF. Waiting until game day runs the risk of not getting a response. I always make an attempt to check before kick-off on game day, but I can’t guarantee it. It’s always best to give me at least 24 hours. • It’s not uncommon for me to answer questions out of order due to injury status of a mentioned player, players who play earlier in the week or any number of other reasons. If it looks like I’ve skipped you, I likely have saved you for later until I have more information. It’s also possible your question is too long and I’m prioritizing other more easily answered questions. Brief questions always get priority as I can answer more of them quickly. • I rarely answer questions after kick-off of the first games on Sunday. I often am away to watch the games and can’t guarantee I will/can check. If I’m available and able, I do try to check in. • HAVE FUN! I so enjoy interfacing with each of you and look forward to your comments to my advice while following along with how your team is performing. This game has a lot to offer us die-hard fans, so don’t let its twists and turns, injuries and/or run of bad luck remove any of the enjoyment. Win or lose, there’s always next week or next year! Good luck this year. Fortune favors the bold – but there’s no substitute for preparation. Now, let’s go have some fun!
NFL
fantasyalarm.com

NFL Red Zone Report: Week 1

If you read the red zone pieces in the NFL Draft Guide this offseason, you’ll know just how strongly I feel about what role the red zone plays in fantasy football. So each week during the season we’ll have a breakdown of the most intriguing and fantasy relevant performances we saw inside the 20 from the previous week’s games so we can take advantage of those showings in fantasy and DFS come Sunday. Below you will see the tables and the stats that these breakdowns come from.
NFL

