While many expected the season-opener between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots to be a close contest, Patriots fans were likely less-than-pleased with the outcome. The story of the day for New England would be lost fumbles (each by running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris) and costly penalties, as the Patriots fell to the Dolphins 17-16 in their week one season opener. Still, there were some bright spots for the Pats. In his NFL regular-season debut, Mac Jones threw for 281 yards, going 29-for-39 with one touchdown, looking poised and in command of the Pats offense. New England’s defensive front seven looked to be much improved from their 2020 counterpart.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO