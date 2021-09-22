Catherine Reich, age 84, passed away peacefully on Sept. 16, 2021 at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill. “Kitty” was born on Jan. 9, 1937 in Merrill to John and Irma (VanderVloedt) Dirkx. She was united in marriage to William E. Reich on Oct. 27, 1956 in Harrison. Bill passed away in 2019. Kitty was a beloved teacher’s aide and library assistant in the Tomahawk School District for over 20 years. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting, sewing, quilting, walking, and cats. She was a devoted Packer fan as well. Most of all, Kitty enjoyed her family.