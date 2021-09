Nettie Matthews of Fredericktown passed away on September 12, 2021 at Parkland Health Center at the age of 99 years. She was born in Flat River (now Park Hills) on September 9, 1922 the daughter of Joseph C. and Mary (Hicks) Shrum. She was united in marriage to Harold F....

