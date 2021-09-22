Amazon Eying Distribution Center Near the Sonoma County Airport

Amazon is looking to building a distribution center near the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport. The project is described as “a storage, wholesale and distribution facility” and would be at 5015 Aviation Boulevard, at the intersection with Brickway Boulevard. The warehouse would have 161,300 square feet of storage space, 20,000 square feet of office space and 17 docking stations. The project would also include an extension of Aviation Boulevard, landscaping and parking. A lot of red tape still needs to be cut with design review of Amazon’s proposal first. After which, it would be reviewed by either the county’s Planning Commission or the Board of Zoning Adjustments, and then it would go before the Board of Supervisors.