CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henrico County, VA

New COVID-19 cases up again in Henrico Wednesday

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago

2 more virus-related deaths increase county's September total to 24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HoBTm_0c4W1qJy00

New confirmed COVID-19 cases in Henrico rose again Wednesday in Henrico – from 103 to 137, bumping the county’s average number of new daily cases during the past seven days to 103. It was the fourth time in the past 12 days that new cases were in the 130s.

Throughout September, Henrico generally has seen a mid-week spike in confirmed cases, followed by a decline during weekends and Mondays – a trend that generally reflects lower testing numbers during the weekends.

The county also witnessed two more COVID-related deaths Wednesday and one new virus-related hospitalization. Twenty-four people now are confirmed to have died from the virus this month in the county. The two latest victims were in their 60s and 80 or older, according Virginia Department of Health data.

Data about vaccinations in the county continues to shift, apparently as part of an ongoing data correction; on Wednesday, the number of Henricoans with at least one dose of vaccine dropped by more than 3,200 from Tuesday as part of that process, while the number of fully vaccinated residents jumped by nearly 3,000, up to almost 194,000.

The seven-day positivity percentage among both PCR and rapid testing encounters in Henrico is 7.6% – both lower than the state averages of 9.8% and 9.1%, respectively.

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

SUNDAY UPDATES: Over 900 new Covid-19 cases recorded across Missouri

The state now has a seven day positivity rate of 9.4% on Sunday. The change in positivity comes along with 936 additional confirmed cases bringing the total to 672,089 since the start of pandemic. Health officials also recorded 174 new probable cases with a total number of 141,232 antigen test results being positive. One new The post SUNDAY UPDATES: Over 900 new Covid-19 cases recorded across Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 5,071 New Cases, 34 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,071 new coronavirus cases and 34 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,402,826 cases and 29,064 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,641 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 662 in ICUs. The state says 12,645,207 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,175,591 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 68.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
Henrico County, VA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Henrico County, VA
Coronavirus
City
Henrico, VA
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
Henrico County, VA
Government
County
Henrico County, VA
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Covid#Henricoans
WSMV

TDH to distribute COVID booster doses starting today

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health started offering COVID booster doses on Friday. People can receive a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine if they meet the following qualifications:. Booster shot criteria. People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBCMontana

Ravalli Co. sees outbreak of RSV, mostly affects children

HAMILTON, Mont. — Ravalli County Public Health has issued a press release about an outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus, a seasonal respiratory virus that is highly contagious and mostly affects children. --- The following is a press release from Ravalli County Public Health:. Ravalli County Public Health is seeing an...
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
wfmd.com

COVID-19 Continues To Take Its Toll In Frederick County

County facilities will remain closed to the public until Nov. 1st. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Continues to be battered by the COVID-19 virus, according to County Executive Jan Gardner, who held a public information briefing on Thursday. Even though 162,580 county residents–62.2% of the population–are fully vaccinated, Gardner says there...
FREDERICK, MD
International Business Times

213 Fully Vaccinated Pennsylvania Residents Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 200 people in Pennsylvania have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus, according to state data. Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 7, 2021, 213 fully vaccinated individuals died of the novel coronavirus. The deaths represent 3% of the 6,472 COVID-19-related deaths reported in the state in the same period.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
healththoroughfare.com

Covid-19 Update: Mu Strain Detected in Maryland

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect countries worldwide, and as the virus mutates, new strains appear. The Delta variant has been predominant in the U.S for several weeks, and it has been behind the surge in the number of daily infections. At the same time, there are other variants health experts and organizations, such as the WHO and the CDC, keep under close supervision. The Mu variant originated in Colombia at the beginning of 2021, and it has been detected in over 40 countries. Health experts in Maryland detected cases of infection with the Mu strain, as CDC data indicates.
MARYLAND STATE
wchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases drop significantly in Kanawha County on Wednesday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported a significant decrease in active COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County on Wednesday with the addition of 300 recoveries. The county’s active total dropped to 1,697, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. The total is down 199 from the previous day. Officials reported...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy