New COVID-19 cases up again in Henrico Wednesday

2 more virus-related deaths increase county's September total to 24

New confirmed COVID-19 cases in Henrico rose again Wednesday in Henrico – from 103 to 137, bumping the county’s average number of new daily cases during the past seven days to 103. It was the fourth time in the past 12 days that new cases were in the 130s.

Throughout September, Henrico generally has seen a mid-week spike in confirmed cases, followed by a decline during weekends and Mondays – a trend that generally reflects lower testing numbers during the weekends.

The county also witnessed two more COVID-related deaths Wednesday and one new virus-related hospitalization. Twenty-four people now are confirmed to have died from the virus this month in the county. The two latest victims were in their 60s and 80 or older, according Virginia Department of Health data.

Data about vaccinations in the county continues to shift, apparently as part of an ongoing data correction; on Wednesday, the number of Henricoans with at least one dose of vaccine dropped by more than 3,200 from Tuesday as part of that process, while the number of fully vaccinated residents jumped by nearly 3,000, up to almost 194,000.

The seven-day positivity percentage among both PCR and rapid testing encounters in Henrico is 7.6% – both lower than the state averages of 9.8% and 9.1%, respectively.