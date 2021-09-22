Moratorium Put on Certain permits Benefiting Local Cannabis Cultivators

A 45 day moratorium has been placed on a type of permit used by small scale cannabis farmers. On Tuesday, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors adopted the interim urgency ordinance prohibiting ministerial permits for multi-tenant commercial cannabis cultivation in unincorporated Sonoma County. The updated provision is based on concern that some applicants were taking advantage of a loophole in the provision that allowed cultivators to get around the limits on grows of more than 10,000 square feet by acquiring permits for adjacent smaller plots. All multi-tenant permits set to expire during the 45-day moratorium will be extended. New applicants seeking to co-locate separate commercial operations on a single parcel will need to apply for a conditional use permit.