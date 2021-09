Following three consecutive weekly gains, oil bulls do not seem tired yet as crude oil extended gains for the fifth straight session today. The world’s demand is not being met with enough supplies and this has pushed Brent towards $80. Inventories across all continents are dropping as we head into the winter season, with US stockpiles sitting near a three-year low. Exacerbating the global energy crunch is the shortages in natural gas supplies, which is leading to higher oil demand as some consumers switch fuels.

TRAFFIC ・ 4 HOURS AGO