State Launches New Office Of Health Equity

Gwinnett, Newton & Rockdale County Health Departments has released a new interactive community health dashboard: https://dashboards.mysidewalk.com/gnr-health. The website gives health district residents insights into the social and economic drivers of health, organized around social determinants of health. The Health Department works closely with community partners across the district to address these factors to improve health outcomes. The democratization of health data is meant to empower the community to learn about the status of community-wide efforts to protect and improve the health of Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties. Such data is integral in supporting the outcomes set forth in the ongoing community health assessments and community health improvement plans developed in partnership between the Health Department, county coalitions and county medical partners.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO