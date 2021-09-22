CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Launches New Office Of Health Equity

By Neal Charnoff
wfdd.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina has hired its first-ever Chief Health Equity Officer. Victor Armstrong will head a newly created office within the Department of Health and Human Services. State officials say the Office of Health Equity was designed to reduce disparities in opportunity and outcomes for historically marginalized populations. Armstrong will be...

