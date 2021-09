A group of House Republicans has filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden. "I filed articles of impeachment against @POTUS based on what I believe to be clear violations of his duties," Rep. Bob Gibbs of Ohio posted on Twitter Wednesday the day after filing the impeachment articles. "There are dynamics in Congress preventing this from being debated. But I could not stand by while Biden commits flagrant & deliberate violations of his oath of office."

