Twitch unveils dates for TwitchCon North America and Europe

It's been nearly two years since TwitchCon was held, but the streaming platform has announced plans to return to in-person events starting next year! In 2022, TwitchCon will once again host two events, with one being held in Europe, and the other in North America. TwitchCon Amsterdam is tentatively scheduled for July 2022, while TwitchCon San Diego will be held in October 2022. At this time, very little information has been revealed about the two events, but more details will be revealed in the coming months. In a blog post, the company shared its excitement about returning to the format.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO