Twitch unveils dates for TwitchCon North America and Europe

By Blaine Polhamus
dotesports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dates for both the North American and European TwitchCons were announced today via the official TwitchCon Twitter account. The streaming conventions for both continents are planned to take place in 2022. North American TwitchCon will be held in San Diego in October 2022, while Amsterdam will once again host the European event, this time in July 2022.

