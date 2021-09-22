Twitch unveils dates for TwitchCon North America and Europe

Most popular commuter ebike transforms urban micromobility, slashing unnecessary car trips and energy consumption while fostering fun and healthy lifestyles. SEATTLE and UTRECHT, Netherlands, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- Today, Rad Power Bikes™, North America's largest electric bike brand, unveils the RadCity 5 Plus, the next generation of its versatile commuter ebike giving urban dwellers the freedom to adopt healthier, affordable and convenient alternative transportation options in their daily lives. Featuring a removable semi-integrated battery, a custom geared-hub motor that climbs hills 40 percent faster*, and an easy-to-read interface, the RadCity 5 Plus gives riders the ultimate performance required to navigate city traffic, busy streets, and challenging hills with ease. This is the inaugural introduction of the RadCity line for Europe, where Rad Power Bikes has an established foothold and is seeing triple-digit sales growth year over year.
