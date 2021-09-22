CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former West Indies star Marlon Samuels charged with anti-corruption breaches by ICC

By Matthew Cooper
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago
Former West Indies star Marlon Samuels has been charged by the ICC 's anti-corruption unit with four breaches of their anti-corruption code.

The charges relate to Samuels' time in the T10 League, which is stages in the United Arab Emirates, and it is alleged that he failed to disclose the receipt of "hospitality with a value of US $750 or more".

He is also charged with failing to cooperate with the anti-corruption investigation and "obstructing or delaying" the investigation by "concealing information".

The charges in full read as follows: "Article 2.4.2 - Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.

Former West Indies player Marlon Samuels has been charged with breaching the ICC'S anti-corruption code ( Image: Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

"Article 2.4.3 - Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of US $750 or more.

"Article 2.4.6 - Failing to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation.

"Article 2.4.7 - Obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation."

Samuels has 14 days to respond to the ICC's charges.

A statement from the West Indies read: "Cricket West Indies (CWI) has been made aware of the charges which have been laid by the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit, involving former West Indies player Marlon Samuels.

"Formal charges have been laid with breaching four counts of the Emirates Cricket Board’s Anti-Corruption Code for participants of the T10 League in Abu Dhabi in 2019.

"While CWI has yet to receive detailed information relating to this ICC investigation, CWI remains firm in denouncing any such activities within the sport, and fully supports the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit in their efforts to rid the sport of all corruption.

"While this ongoing investigation continues, CWI will not make any further comment in respect of these charges."

The 40-year-old has not played cricket since 2018 and officially announced his retirement last year, having played 71 Tests, 207 ODIs and 67 T20Is for the West Indies and scoring 11,134 runs.

Samuels helped the West Indies win the World T20 twice in 2012 and 2016 and he has also been involved in high-profile spats with Shane Warne and Ben Stokes.

Back in 2008, Samuels was charged with match-fixing and was later found guilty of breaching the ICC's Code of Conduct for providing information to a bookmaker.

He was found guilty of "receiving money, or benefit or other reward that could bring him or the game of cricket into disrepute."

The incident in question occurred in February 2007 and Samuels was banned for two years.

