6 RANKED PIRATE GIRLS FALLS TO BEMIDJI, BOUNCES BACK TO BEAT D.L.

FIRST-QUARTER- The first quarter was filled with fireworks as the teams combined for 34 points. Crookston won the toss and elected to defer giving the Hornets the opening possession of the game. The Pirates forced a quick three and out, and on the Hornets punt, Ethan Boll came bursting through the line and blocked the punt, giving the Pirates great field position on the Hornets 27. Crookston took advantage of the short field, as on a fourth and nine, Jack Doda found Ethan Boll on a screen pass for a 15-yard TD to give the Pirates the early lead. “At times we like to run the ball, but it comes down to what the defense gives you,” said Crookston Head Coach Nate Lubarski. “Everyone knows about Ethan Boll, so when they pack the box like they did tonight you have to be able to take those opportunities passing the football.” Boll would also run in the two-point conversion making it 8-0 Pirates with 7:27 remaining in the first quarter. George Flynn would take the ensuing kickoff and return it all the way into Pirates territory, and with a Pirates facemask tacked on to the end of the run, the Hornets would start on the Pirates 31. Frazee pounded the ball on the ground converting two third down conversions on a 7 play 31-yard drive for a touchdown. Dylan Selly capped off the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion would fail making it 8-6 Crookston. On the second play of the Pirates next drive, Doda found Boll again, this time for a 66-yard touchdown strike. “George Widman did a great job blocking down-field on that play,” said Crookston RB Ethan Boll. “I don’t think I got touched on that play so great job on his part.” Doda would then find Cade DeLeon on the two-point conversion giving Crookston a two-score lead at 16-6 with 2:39 remaining in the opening quarter. The big plays continued, as this time George Flynn took the ensuing kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown. The two-point conversion would once again fail giving Crookston a 16-12 lead. The Pirates offense didn’t slow down. After a couple of good runs from Ethan Boll, Doda rolled out to his left and found a different Ethan this time, as Ethan Bowman hauled in a 13-yard touchdown reception. “We worked on a lot passing leading up to this week,” said Crookston QB Jack Doda. “Ethan (Bowman) did a great job getting open on that play and all my wide-receivers did a great job all night long making it easy for me.” The two-point conversion would fail giving the Pirates a 22-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.

FOOTBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO