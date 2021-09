We could be on the verge of a major breakthrough in the fight to cure Alzheimer's disease. This would be a world-historical accomplishment, since the buildup of toxic molecules in the brain and its potential links to Alzheimer's disease has baffled scientists for a long time. But recent research has discovered that "leakage" of a specific toxic compound in the bloodstream might be the fundamental cause of the illness, according to a study involving mice recently published in the journal Plos Biology.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO