Watch the Rolling Stones Pay Tribute to Charlie Watts in Their First Show Without Him
On Monday night, the Rolling Stones played their first-ever show without their legendary drummer Charlie Watts — a private event for an audience of 300 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, put on by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Naturally, they took a moment to pay tribute to their late bandmate, who passed away at the age of 80 after an undisclosed illness back in August.www.insidehook.com
