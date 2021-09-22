CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the Rolling Stones Pay Tribute to Charlie Watts in Their First Show Without Him

On Monday night, the Rolling Stones played their first-ever show without their legendary drummer Charlie Watts — a private event for an audience of 300 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, put on by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Naturally, they took a moment to pay tribute to their late bandmate, who passed away at the age of 80 after an undisclosed illness back in August.

