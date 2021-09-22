CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accedian Achieves Its 3rd ISO 27001 Certification

By PR Newswire
MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, a leader in performance analytics, cybersecurity threat detection, and end user experience solutions, today announced that all three of their research centers have achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification. ISO 27001:2013 is an international standard designed to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of sensitive company and customer information.

Certification across Accedian's three development offices, in Montreal and Ottawa, Canada and in Paris, France, demonstrates Accedian's commitment to maintaining the highest standards for security. Accedian is trusted by international communications service providers, network operators, and leading enterprises around the world to help them adopt new technologies and take advantage of new business opportunities, exceeding performance and experience commitments to their end customers.

Given that Accedian's Skylight technology provides visibility to both private and public networks, assuring that all information and customer data is respected and treated properly is a priority for Accedian. New technology can sometimes introduce risk but programmatic approaches to reduce risk, like the intensive audit process required by ISO 27001, is one of the many ways that Accedian has demonstrated its commitment to respecting the highest standards for security management.

"As a provider of network and application performance monitoring and cyber threat detection solutions that may be delivered as service (SaaS), upholding the highest standards of data security is crucial to deliver the highest level of quality and confidence to our customers and partners," said Francois Marineau, Vice President of Global Sales Operations for Accedian.

"This ISO 27001 certification reflects Accedian France's strong commitment to its French customers and guarantees the reliability of our services, as well as the professionalism of our sales, customer support, HR, and R&D teams. This is an important step in our strategy for secure digital experience excellence," added Jean-François Rousseau, Vice President of EMEA Enterprise and Channel Sales.

