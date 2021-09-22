CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ExOne, SSI Collaborate For Metal Binder Jetting System

By Akanksha
 4 days ago
ExOne Co (NASDAQ: XONE) announced that SSI Sintered Specialties, a metallurgical solutions partner, has purchased an X1 160Pro and InnoventPro 3L metal binder jetting system featuring its patented Triple Advanced Compaction Technology (ACT). The two ExOne printers are slated for delivery in the first half of 2022. SSI and ExOne...

