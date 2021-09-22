ExOne, SSI Collaborate For Metal Binder Jetting System

CINCINNATI – September 14th, 2021 /OrthoSpineNews/— IncludeHealth, a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) health company, today launched its proprietary Musculoskeletal Operating System (MSK-OS™) in collaboration with Google and ProMedica Health System. The MSK-OS™ is a hardware-free, device-agnostic platform combining the most accessible, measurable post estimation technology available with proprietary clinical intelligence and tools to transform virtual MSK care delivery. The new MSK-OS™ platform will power the next generation of integrated virtual care for MSK patients, allowing providers to offer convenient, trusted and affordable virtual physical therapy to patients through any device. As costs for musculoskeletal health conditions continue to rise and consumer demand for virtual care accelerates, the ability to offer seamless access to virtual MSK care for both patients and providers is more important than ever.
