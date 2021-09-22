CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoya Capital Launches High Yield REIT ETF

By Wayne Duggan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hoya Capital Real Estate is launching a brand new high-yield real estate investment trust ETF. The Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSE: RIET) began trading Wednesday and provides investors with diversified exposure to roughly 100 of the highest yielding REITs in the market. The Numbers: The RIET ETF currently...

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

