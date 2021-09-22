CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Market Size Valued At $17 Billion By 2026, It`s A Healthy Outlook For The Global Construction Lubricants Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Construction Lubricants - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 4; Released: April 2021 Executive Pool: 534 Companies: 48 - Players covered include Addinol Lube Oil GmbH; Bel-Ray Company LLC.; British Petroleum (BP); Chevron Corporation; ENI SPA; Exxonmobil; Fuchs Petrolub SE; Indian Oil Corporation; Liqui Moly GmbH; Lukoil and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Base Oil (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil); Product Type (Hydraulic Fluid, Engine Oil, Gear Oil, ATF, Compressor Oil, Grease, Other Product Types) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific ( Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America ( Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East ( Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Construction Lubricants Market to Reach $17 Billion by 2026Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Construction Lubricants estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period. Mineral Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$11.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Synthetic Oil segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026The Construction Lubricants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

