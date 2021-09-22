Why Workhorse Is Suspending Production Of Flagship Electric Delivery Truck

A redesign and further testing of the Workhorse C-1000 electric delivery van is another in a series of bad news items from the company this year. Investors in last-mile electric delivery vehicle start-up Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) haven't had much good news so far in 2021. The stock is down almost 60% year to date, and more than 80% off highs reached in February. Shareholders got more bad news today, and shares dropped 14% in reaction. The stock has regained some of that decline, but still remained down about 8.5% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO