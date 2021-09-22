Why Workhorse Is Suspending Production Of Flagship Electric Delivery Truck
Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares are sinking to their lowest level in over a year after the company suspended deliveries of its C-1000 vehicles. What Happened: The Cincinnati-based EV manufacturer said it has identified a number of enhancements in the production process and design of the C-1000 based on customer feedback related to vehicle dynamics. The company specifically intends to increase its payload capacity.markets.businessinsider.com
