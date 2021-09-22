CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Pivot Point Consulting Ranked No. 6 Healthcare Supplier In Modern Healthcare's 2021 Best Places To Work

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Point Consulting, a Vaco Company and #1 Best in KLAS Overall IT Services Firm (2020), has been ranked No. 6 among healthcare suppliers in Modern Healthcare's 2021 Best Places to Work award program, marking the sixth year the firm has been included on the list.

"Achieving the No. 6 ranking on this list is a testament to our commitment to our employees' health and happiness, especially during challenging times," said Rachel Marano, Pivot Point Consulting Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "Our top priority is investing in our employees' well-being and satisfaction. It's why our retention rate is an industry leading 97%. We are so proud to not only have the quality of our consultants' work recognized in the industry, but have our culture validated as best in the industry by our people too. This honor speaks to our guiding principles of relationships, reliability, results."

Modern Healthcare partnered with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. While this program has evolved over the years, its mission remains the same: recognizing workplaces that empower employees to provide patients and customers the best possible care, products and services.

As the healthcare industry sits squarely on the frontlines of this pandemic, the mission of the Best Places to Work program has only become more important. Healthcare leaders have proven that creating nurturing, supportive workplaces for their most valuable asset, their employees, is vital.

"The healthcare workforce has undergone a true test in the past year and a half. So how best to keep harmony in a workplace that is inherently stressful? This year's winners have an easy tip to incorporate: show respect. In high-performing and successful teams, regard for employees' well-being, acknowledgment of their contributions, and deference to their experience and dedication all helped maintain professionalism and productivity," said Aurora Aguilar, Editor of Modern Healthcare. "We congratulate all of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for emphasizing that compassion and respect are essential to an engaged and productive workforce."

Pivot Point Consulting was honored at the 2021 Best Places to Work Gala on Thursday, September 16. The complete list of this year's winner rankings is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplacestowork.

Modern Healthcare published a special supplement featuring the ranked list of all winners along with the September 20 issue of MH magazine.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions

About Pivot Point Consulting

Pivot Point Consulting enables healthcare organizations to realize the most value from their technology and resources through our EHR, ERP, Strategy, Virtual Care, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, Service Desk and Revenue Cycle Management services. Our experts deliver consulting, executive retained search, managed services and talent solutions to providers, payers, life sciences and technology organizations.

Pivot Point Consulting has earned multiple industry and workplace quality awards, including Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm (2020), Top Three Best in KLAS for HIT Implementation and Support (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019), Highest Rated Vendor in KLAS Implementation Services in the Select Category (2017), #1 in KLAS for Epic Consulting in the Select Category (2016), #9 in Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work (2016).

Practices: Epic®, Community Connect®, Cerner®, Siemens®, Allscripts®, MEDITECH®, McKesson®, Centricity®, eClinicalWorks®, NextGen® CPSI®, MEDHOST®, athenahealth®, Greenway®, Workday®, Lawson/Infor®, Peoplesoft®, SAP®, Kronos® and Facets®.

For more information, visit us at pivotpointconsulting.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

Media Contact: Kim Warth, Amendola Communications, kwarth@acmarketingpr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pivot-point-consulting-ranked-no-6-healthcare-supplier-in-modern-healthcares-2021-best-places-to-work-301383051.html

SOURCE Pivot Point Consulting

Comments / 0

Related
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

United HealthCare, Humana top healthcare satisfaction rankings

Reports from research firm Forrester and analytics firm Verint Systems released studies ranking the nation's top insurance payers based on customer satisfaction. The Forrester report ranked Humana in first place, followed by Kaiser Permanente. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield/Highmark Blue Shield rounded out the top three. Forrester's report, "The US...
HEALTH
bizjournals

2021 Birmingham's Best Places to Work: Warren Averett

What concrete steps do your senior leaders take to create a great work environment for all employees? We established the “Warren Averett Way,” a group of 30 action statements that address day-to-day activities at the firm based on our corporate values. Since then, these fundamentals have become familiar internal references for our team.
ECONOMY
MedCity News

MedCity Pivot Podcast: A startup co-founder on the urgent changes needed in women’s healthcare

The United States’ dismal reputation on women’s health and maternal care is well-known. Not only does America have the highest maternal mortality rate compared with other well-resourced countries, but American women also have higher rates of chronic disease. But there are several players in the women’s healthcare space that are working to turn things around. One of them is Tia.
HEALTH SERVICES
TheStreet

Fortune And Great Place To Work® Name Activus Connect One Of The 2021 Best Workplaces For Women™, Ranking #10

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Activus Connect as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women™. This is Activus Connect's first time being named to this prestigious list, coming in as a Top 10 company! Earning a spot means that Activus Connect is named one of the best companies to work for in the country and the only business process outsourcing firm to be listed.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Healthcare Industry#Consulting Firm#Vaco Company#Modern Healthcare#Managing Partner#The Best Companies Group#Mh#Ehr#Erp#Strategy#Virtual Care#Data Analytics#Cybersecurity#Klas For Epic Consulting#Community Connect#Cerner#Siemens#Allscripts#Meditech
Thrive Global

Leadership in Healthcare

The expectation in healthcare is that providers must deliver high-quality and most efficient care despite challenges. Leaders must adopt the right approach to help their teams overcome challenges to provide efficient care. They achieve their intention by choosing a suitable leadership in healthcare style among the following. Transactional Leadership. Transactional...
HEALTH SERVICES
Retail Wire

What’s the best way to reap the benefits of consultants?

James Fulton, chief learning officer and global head of talent at Goldman Sachs, believes the reason companies often fail to fully benefit from the retention of consultants is because they “oversimplify the issues at hand or underestimate what it takes to create results” while treating consultants “as transactional vendors.”. Situational...
BUSINESS
York News-Times

York General ranked as one of the Best Places to Work in 2021

CHICAGO – York General has been ranked No. 71 among healthcare providers and insurers in Modern Healthcare’s 2021 Best Places to Work award program. The complete list of this year’s winner rankings is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplacestowork. York General (York, Nebraska) is a community, not-for-profit, multi-facility organization. For over 100 years...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Crain's New York Business

Best Places to Work 2021

Year two of the Covid-19 era has inspired employers to look past short-term workplace solutions to the crisis. They were pressed to think about and implement changes that would equip their employees to endure turmoil for the long haul. Now Crain’s New York is recognizing the employers who rose to the challenge in the latest Best Places to Work rankings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wineindustryadvisor.com

Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name Cakebread Cellars One of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™, Ranking 17

Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Cakebread Cellars as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™. This is Cakebread Cellars’ first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at 17th place. Earning a spot means that Cakebread Cellars is one of the best companies to work for in the country.
BUSINESS
thefabricator.com

Bluco Corp. named one of Chicagoland’s best places to work

Bluco Corp., Naperville, Ill., a designer and manufacturer of modular fixturing systems for welding, machining, robotics, and positioning, has been recognized by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) as one of the Chicago area’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in 2021. Nominees for the awards are evaluated...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Tulsa World

Owasso’s Bailey Medical Center named among Best Places to Work in Healthcare for 2021

Bailey Medical Center was recognized this month for fostering a strong workplace culture and a high employee satisfaction in 2021. Modern Healthcare named the Owasso hospital among the Best Places to Work in Healthcare, according to its latest survey and awards program dedicated to identifying and recognizing the medical industry’s best employers.
OWASSO, OK
wgxa.tv

Atrium's CEO recognized as diversity leader in healthcare

MACON, Ga. -- The CEO of one of Macon's hospital systems is getting recognized as a leader in healthcare. The magazine "Modern Healthcare" named Delvecchio Finley, CEO and President of Atrium Health Navicent, as one of its 2021 Top 25 Diversity Leaders in Healthcare. The award recognizes the field's strongest...
MACON, GA
Benzinga

Healthcare Technologies Spearheading Modern Medicine Movement, Providing Hope To Throttle Diabetes, Obesity

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage: Exorbitant costs underscored by byzantine processes plague today’s healthcare systems, creating an $8.45 trillion global healthcare market in 2018, which represents about 10% of GDP in developed countries. Safe to say, the industry is looking for solutions, particularly more efficient ones that improve health outcomes and lower direct and indirect costs.
HEALTH
acuoptimist.com

Study Abroad Global Healthcare trip set to take place May

Starting summer 2022, students will have the opportunity to study global healthcare in Leipzig, Germany as part of the study abroad program. The trip will feature courses such as Hearing Rehabilitation and Global Healthcare, all of which are intended to enrich the learning of pre-med students. According to Dr. Lynette Austin, director of communication science disorders department, the trip is open to all but specifically those who are planning a career in a health related field.
WORLD
KTEN.com

Carecenta’s Innovative Software Transforms Healthcare

Speed and efficiency in healthcare businesses are just as important as they are in other sectors. However, due to outdated software, medical employees are not able to handle workloads as well as they could, leading to delays in service and wasteful spending. That’s why the software suite produced by Carecenta Holdings Inc. is receiving so much attention. The company is a late stage, healthcare tech, SaaS start-up that provides long-term healthcare companies with cutting-edge, cloud-based software. It is so effective that with it, HR employees are easily managing 2,000 aids instead of 500, and those who work in billing are comfortably handling 1,500 client cases instead of 150. That dramatic increase in productivity means Carecenta’s technology is becoming the go-to choice for medical companies that want to improve their employees’ productivity and service.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy