FedEx Crop (NYSE: FDX)’s Ground network is rerouting more than 600,000 packages a day due to a shortage of workers. What Happened: The staffing problems at FedEx are occurring even as the company has increased the hourly pay for package handlers in its ground division by 16%. Workers in FedEx’s express division have seen an hourly pay increase of 25% from previous levels.

INDUSTRY ・ 20 HOURS AGO