The Bothwell Foundation recently presented an automated external defibrillator (AED) to The Venue, LLC, an event center in downtown Sedalia. An AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals and first responders to treat sudden cardiac arrest by delivering a shock to the victim's chest, ideally restarting their heart. Cardiac arrest can happen to anyone and anywhere, and people between the ages of 50 and 70 are particularly at risk. To be effective, AEDs must be accessible to bystanders and first responders in as many public places as possible.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO