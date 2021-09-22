CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Hoya Capital Launches High Yield REIT ETF

By Wayne Duggan
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoya Capital Real Estate is launching a brand new high-yield real estate investment trust ETF. The Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSE:RIET) began trading Wednesday and provides investors with diversified exposure to roughly 100 of the highest yielding REITs in the market. The Numbers: The RIET ETF currently has...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Money Morning

10 Stocks to Cash In on This Week’s Market Rebound

The market's not done with Evergrande. Last Monday, traders were afraid Evergrande would miss a bond payment, and then on Friday, it actually missed the payment. I wasn't really surprised at the rough ride. My Money Calendar told me ahead of time that this past week is almost always the most volatile, rough week in September.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

Target is proactive -- investing $4 billion annually to make its stores and services even better than they are today. COVID testing is a plus for Abbott -- but its other programs ensure growing revenue in any context. Lululemon is reaching growth goals early -- even as the pandemic continues.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Canoo, Tesla, Alibaba And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Heading Into New Week

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum on Sunday, while Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), SmileDirectClub Inc. (NYSE:SDC), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and TMC the metals company (NASDAQ:TMC) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is seeing the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reit#Etfs#Hoya Capital Launches#Hoya Capital Real Estate#Riet#Homz#Ivr#Nymt#Fsp#Aum#Vnq
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

Seeking out the safety of solid consumer goods companies is a prudent move for uncertain times. One travel industry leader has what it takes to crush the market even in a downturn. A tobacco stock just might light up your portfolio during a market crash. Except for one or two...
STOCKS
incomeinvestors.com

Saul Centers Inc: 5%-Yielding REIT Resumes Dividend Hikes

Investors fled the village when COVID-19 arrived on our shores. With quarantine orders in place, many businesses shuttered, and millions of people out of work, Wall Street questioned just how bad the blow would be to the economy. It was very bad. While some sectors fared worse than others, it’s...
STOCKS
Business Insider

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Business Insider

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Morgan Stanley cut Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) price target from $4,300 to $4,100. Amazon shares fell 0.6% to $3,406.00 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse raised Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) price target from $400 to $490. Costco shares rose 3.3% to close at $467.75 on Friday. Barclays reduced NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) price...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
NewsBreak
ETF
The Motley Fool

5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Dividend Kings are the best dividend growth stocks out there. Some Dividend Kings are set for big things, but the market is underappreciating their potential. You want to buy these five winners in the making while you can and never sell them. It's September, and the stock markets are slippery....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Great Growth Prospects

Arbor Realty Trust, Enbridge, and W.P. Carey have raised their dividends for eight consecutive years or more. Despite gains this year, the stocks are still relatively inexpensive. Many investors appreciate the income that dividend stocks pay. Yet all too often, a dividend stock offers either a high yield or growth...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Utilities sector ETF falls toward record losing streak as Treasury yields jump

The SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF fell 0.2% in afternoon trading, putting them on track for a record losing streak and a two-month low, as a recent spike in longer-term Treasury yields made the higher-yielding sector tracker less attractive. The SPDR utilities ETF (XLU) is headed for the lowest close since July 22 and a 12th-straight decline, which would surpass the previous record for consecutive declines of 11, which ended Oct. 7, 2016. The XLU's recent selloff comes the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has run up 12.5 basis points in two days toward a 12-week high, after the Federal Reserve said the it "may soon be warranted" to start tapering bond purchases. Utilities stocks are viewed by many investors as a bond proxy, given their relative stability and relatively high yield -- the XLU's dividend yield of 3.03% compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.36%. As bond yields rise, and bond prices fall, utilities stocks tend to fall. During the XLU's previous record losing streak, the 10-year Treasury yield had reached a 4-month high, on its way toward a more than 2-year high about two months later.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Delta Airlines stock is a 'catalyst call buy' at Deutsche Bank, as recent underperformance should flip to outperformance

Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg has launched a "short-term catalyst call buy" on Delta Air Lines Inc.'s stock Friday, saying he believes the underperformance so far this year will flip to outperformance in the coming months. The stock has edged up 5.9% year to date through Thursday, while the NYSE Arca Airline Index has climbed 16.9% and the S&P 500 has advanced 18.5%. Linenberg said this underperformance has come despite Delta being one of the most leveraged to corporate and long-haul international travel, which he believes will start seeing better demand. And with the last few months of the year being good time to own the airline sector -- the airline seasonal trade has worked in 16 out of the past 20 years -- Linenberg believes "Delta will be a favored name among 'new money' investors given that it is viewed as one of the highest quality names in the sector." The stock was down 0.8% in premarket trading.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

Clearway Energy has a visible dividend growth plan. Medical Properties continues to expand. W.P. Carey has an excellent dividend-boosting track record. It's getting more challenging for income-focused investors to find good stocks with decent yields in the current environment. The average dividend yield on the S&P 500 is down to around 1.3% due to the market's long rally over the past year. Meanwhile, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury isn't much higher.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Fastest-Growing IPO Stocks: 20 IPOs Expecting Up To 900% Growth In 2021

Led by founders from Google, UPST stock joins InMode and TaskUs on this list of today's top IPOs to watch. Heading into the last quarter of the year, what are the best IPO stocks to buy and watch in 2021? Led by Upstart (UPST) and TaskUs (TASK), here's a look at 20 IPOs that have debuted since 2019 and expect between 27% and up to 900% earnings growth in 2021 or their current fiscal year.
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Are Headed to a Triple-Digit Gain

Every investor wants to find the best market returns, and they’ll follow a variety of strategies to get there. One common strategy – and one that offers plenty of promise for investors who don’t mind shouldering the extra risk – is to go after penny stocks. Traditionally seen as stocks...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy