Wichita man charged for participation in Jan. 6 insurrection

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man is facing eight counts related to his participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Michael Eckerman, 37, was arrested and charged Tuesday after federal authorities said he went inside the Capitol building and at one point pushed a Capitol police officer in order to allow protesters to move farther into the building while Congress was meeting to certify Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential race.