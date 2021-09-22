CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC's 'The Wonder Years' Draws 'Meaningful' Racial and Political Parallels Between 1968 and 2021

SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC’s reboot of “The Wonder Years” exists in the same universe as the original 1980s and 1990s coming-of-age sitcom, but creator and showrunner Saladin K. Patterson considers Kevin Arnold’s story, as told then, to be a parallel one to Dean Williams’ story, which is being told now. Both versions of...

www.sfgate.com

TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

TV Ratings: Reimagined ‘Wonder Years’ Debuts on ABC, ‘Chicago’ Trio Dominates Primetime

The much-anticipated reimagined reboot of “The Wonder Years” debuted on ABC last Wednesday night during Premiere Week. The coming-of-age dramedy, starring Elisha “EJ” Williams and narrated by Don Cheadle, drew in 3.07 million viewers and a rating of 0.6 in the key, ages 18-49 demographic per Nielsen’s Live+Same Day overnight ratings. Though “The Wonder Years” tied as the highest-rated new series debut in the key demo with “FBI: International” and Fox’s new singing competition “Alter Ego,” it did not outscore NBC’s “Chicago” trio season premieres (“Med,” “Fire,” and “PD”) which often dominates its three-hour block. They attracted 6.54, 7.03 and...
TV SERIES
audacy.com

Reboot of "The Wonder Years" premieres tonight on ABC

It's been 28 years since we last saw Kevin Arnold navigate his way through life in 1968 in The Wonder Years, though thankfully, the show is making its comeback. Tonight sees the premiere of a reboot of The Wonder Years, though instead of Kevin Arnold, the show follows 12-year-old Dean Williams, who also navigates through life also in 1968, while living in racially charged Montgomery, Alabama.
TV SERIES
Rottentomatoes.com

The Wonder Years

You're almost there! Just confirm how you got your ticket. Let's get your review verified. Enter your Ticket Confirmation# located in your email. We won’t be able to verify your ticket today, but it’s great to know for the future. Regal Coming Soon. We won’t be able to verify your...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘TV’s Top 5’: ‘Wonder Years’ Creator on Exploring Racism and Political Turmoil in ABC Update

Welcome to Episode 136 of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter‘s TV podcast. Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executive and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be). This week’s five topics are: 1. Ted Lasso praise and raises. The stars and writers of Apple’s breakout comedy cashed in with big raises for season three as the tech company and producers Warner Bros. TV also renegotiate linear rights to the show that could see...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘The Wonder Years’ Review: ABC Reboot Brings a New, Necessary Perspective to a Timeless Classic

In the conversation about seminal television through the years, a show like the original version of “The Wonder Years” always tends to find a way in the conversation. And for good reason. For six seasons, the coming-of-age ABC dramedy followed Fred Savage as Kevin Arnold, a typical suburban American child from a typical suburban American household, as he grew up in his typical suburban town — from 1968 to 1973. The series itself debuted in 1988 and ended in 1993, allowing Boomers to look back with fondness over a nostalgic reminder of their own wonder years, of what it felt like to grow up at that time, awkwardness and all. “The Wonder Years” also connected to the millennial, Nick at Nite crowd who may have been too young to fully get the series when it originally aired but could go back and connect through the power of syndication. Which is why a reboot or reimagining of “The Wonder Years” makes as much sense as any other reboot or reimagining — though there is always the question of “Why mess with ‘perfection?’” — as there is another generation who connected to the material just as their parents did.
TV SERIES
E! News

Fact Checking the Parallels Between Joan Rivers and Jean Smart in Hacks

Jean Smart's Hacks character Deborah Vance brings to mind numerous comediennes. Her humble beginnings as a husband and wife duo was inspired by Elaine May and Mike Nichols, according to The Wrap. And Deborah's subsequent divorce was very loosely based on the breakup of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, who, unlike Deborah, maintained a cordial friendship after their split.
CELEBRITIES
actionnewsnow.com

'The Wonder Years' shines in ABC's reboot of the coming-of-age dramedy

Early '90s TV is hitting the refresh button this fall, in the case of "The Wonder Years," delivering an impressive and ambitious ABC dramedy. Coming on the heels of Disney+'s "Doogie Howser, M.D." reboot, the two shows join the earlier "One Day at a Time" in proving it's possible to nostalgically recycle titles and still produce distinctive and captivating series.
TV SERIES
KATU.com

"The Wonder Years" Star Saycon Sengbloh

“The Wonder Years” is a reimagining of the beloved award-winning series. This new original coming-of-age comedy tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, all through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean’s hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way. Saycon Sengbloh, who plays Dean's mom Lillian, joined us to talk about the show, how the cast is a family and why she was so excited to audition.
TV SERIES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'The Wonder Years' reboot might be just as wonderful as the original

Almost 29 million viewers stuck around after the 1988 Super Bowl to catch the premiere of "The Wonder Years," a nostalgia-driven sitcom that seemed to be as wholesome as mom, apple pie and "Happy Days." But the pilot ended with a gasp: Right before the final credits, narrator Kevin Arnold...
TV SERIES
d23.com

How ABC’s The Wonder Years Transports Viewers from 2021 to 1968

The Wonder Years may be a fictional series, but in many ways, it’s also a time capsule of America 50+ years ago. Inspired by the beloved and award-winning series of the same name, the new original coming-of-age comedy follows the Williams family in the late 1960s, told from the perspective of imaginative 12-year-old Dean (Elisha “EJ” Williams). The Wonder Years joins ABC’s comedy night lineup tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, with a cast that includes Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, and Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, with Don Cheadle narrating each episode as Adult Dean Williams.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Wonder Years’ On ABC, A Remake Of Sorts About A Black Family In 1968 Birmingham, Alabama

One of the smartest things ABC did when they decided to remake The Wonder Years with a Black family at its center was to hand the show to veteran TV writer Saladin K. Patterson. He didn’t want to make a Black version of Fred Savage’s Kevin Arnold and his L.A.-based family; he wanted to make a new family living in his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama in 1968. So, in a lot of ways, it’s a whole new thing. But is it The Wonder Years?
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tvseriesfinale.com

The Wonder Years: Season One Ratings

The original Wonder Years TV show had a successful run three decades ago on the same network. How will this new version perform in the ratings for ABC? Will The Wonder Years be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. A coming-of-age comedy series, The Wonder Years TV show...
MONTGOMERY, AL
tvseriesfinale.com

The Wonder Years: Season Two? Has the ABC Comedy TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Wonder Years TV show was inspired by the original 1988 series. This incarnation stars Don Cheadle, Elisha “EJ” Williams, Dule Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Julian Lerner, Amari O’Neil, and Milan Ray. Set in the late 1960s, the series takes a nostalgic look at the Williams family — Black middle-class residents of Montgomery, Alabama — through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old son Dean (Williams). Dean narrates the story as an adult (Cheadle). His hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in that time and place, as well as the friendship, laughter, and lessons Dean encountered along the way.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Primetimer

ABC's The Wonder Years reboot complicates our idea of nostalgia as its integrates "TV's Memory Lane"

"Nostalgia is itself a kind of time machine, and TV has generally let white characters drive it," says James Poniewozik. "Freaks and Geeks, That ’70s Show, Happy Days, Brooklyn Bridge, American Dreams, The Goldbergs — these stories of fads and family and regrettable fashion choices, with occasional exceptions (Everybody Hates Chris), have not made for the most diverse of genres. TV’s wellspring of Boomer remember-when is The Wonder Years, the dewy-eyed look back at 1968 from the vantage of 1988, when the pilot introduced Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage), entering middle school in a generic suburb, his hormones coming to a boil in sync with the larger society." While the original Wonder Years "was not Pollyannish about the old days," the "the recurring theme, underlined by Daniel Stern’s voice-over, is that Kevin is learning about the larger world just as the larger world is learning unpleasant things about itself," says Poniewozik. "To an audience that shared Kevin’s experience, it says: Sure, a lot of things started going wrong then, but we were just kids, figuring it all out. We didn’t start the fire!" Poniewozik adds: "Your relationship to history has very much to do with which side of history your ancestors were on. And how comfortably you revisit the past depends on whether you assume the past is friendly territory for someone like you. You don’t have to watch sitcoms to see this. The political culture-war rhetoric of nostalgia — appealing to the audience’s sense that the past was better for people like them, before their childhood favorites were recast or canceled — has been as central to Trumpist conservative campaigning as any policy plank. The 'Again' in 'Make America Great Again' is doing a lot of work. Great for whom? All this gives ABC’s new version of The Wonder Years, centered on a Black family, an immediate sense of purpose: to integrate TV’s Memory Lane, to complicate our idea of what nostalgia means, to show us what it looks like when someone else climbs in the time machine." In ABC's Wonder Years reboot, "race isn’t a special-episode topic here," says Poniewozik. "It’s part of life. It’s in Dean’s sister’s Black Panthers T-shirt; in the taunts of the bully who picks on Dean for carrying a lunchbox 'like you’re white' (the insult “confuses me to this day,” the adult Dean says); and in a key scene, when the news of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination breaks while Dean is playing baseball against a white school friend’s team." In the original Wonder Years, which begins months after the assassinations of King and Robert F. Kennedy, MLK is an afterthought. "For Kevin, King’s murder is one of many sad things in the world that echo his personal melancholy," says Poniewozik. "Dean, like Kevin, is a kid who doesn’t keep close tabs on current events. He has a crush too, and it’s only when he sees her kissing another boy that, he says, 'the anger I was seeing on the news made a little more sense.' Still, The Wonder Years makes clear that Dean can’t experience history as background noise to the extent that Kevin did."
TV SERIES
phillytrib.com

'The Wonder Years' expands nostalgia's realm

Only white people, the pop culture conceit goes, can get excited about traveling backward in time. For other people, the past generally looks less like a vacation. This idea has come up in films and TV shows from the “Hot Tub Time Machine” franchise to the British comedy “Timewasters” to NBC’s “Timeless,” in which Rufus, a Black member of a crew using an experimental time machine, says, “There is literally no place in American history that will be awesome for me.”
TV SERIES
Athens Banner-Herald

'The Wonder Years' reboot provides a lens into racial, social climate of the late 1960s

For this year’s fall lineup of television shows, one that particularly piqued my interest is the reboot of “The Wonder Years” told through the perspective of an African American boy named Dean Williams (Elisha Williams). Like the initial script of the '80s Emmy award-winning TV dramady, the setting takes place in 1968, and Dean is 12 years old trying to figure out his place within the social hierarchy of middle school.
TV & VIDEOS

