Danish composer, musician, and producer Trentemøller announces his new studio album “Memoria”, set for release in early 2022 on his own label In My Room, alongside the first single and video, “In The Gloaming.” Dreampop and shoegaze influences are in the DNA of Trentemøller’s output. In the case of this release, those elements are suspended in arpeggiated synth effervescence, and backed by a modern take on a classic beat. Bold, glassy guitar stabs appear like a chorus of angels, shepherding us through the song. It’s an epic piece of renaissance pop that heralds Trentemøller's first full-length album in three years.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO