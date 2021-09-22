CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market To Reach $17.1 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Bakery Processing Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 7; Released: April 2021 Executive Pool: 766 Companies: 33 - Players covered include Allied Bakery Equipment; Anko Food Machine; Baker Perkins; Erika Record Llc; Gea Group Ag; Gemini Bakery Equipment; Global Bakery Solutions; Heat And Control; John Bean Technologies Corporation and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Equipment (Oven & Proofers, Mixer & Blenders, Dividers & Rounders, Molders & Sheeters, Other Equipments); Application (Bread, Cakes & Pastries, Cookies & Biscuits, Pizza Crusts, Other Applications) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific ( Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America ( Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East ( Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market to Reach $17.1 Billion by 2026Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bakery Processing Equipment estimated at US$12.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period. Oven & Proofers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mixer & Blenders segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2026The Bakery Processing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

Dividers & Rounders Segment to Reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2026In the global Dividers & Rounders segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More

