Specialty Sales Completes Two Add-On Acquisitions

FRESNO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Sales, LLC ( www.hoofstrong.com) ("Specialty Sales" or the "Company"), a Benford Capital Partners, LLC ("Benford Capital" or "BCP") portfolio company, is pleased to announce two recent acquisitions: (i) Environmental Technologies, Inc. ("Enviro-Tech" or "ETI") and (ii) Bovistride, LLC ("Bovistride" or "BRx"). The addition of Enviro-Tech and Bovistride further strengthens the Company's position as the market leading provider of automated hoof bath systems and preventative hoof care treatment products for commercial dairies in the United States. The combined businesses will be led by Specialty Sales' management team, including CEO Don Alsup, VP of Sales Max Merenz, VP of Operations Lisa Lincoln, and CFO James Baker. ETI's and BRx's founders will assist with the transition of customer and supplier relationships through post-closing consulting arrangements. Certain key sales, field service, delivery and customer support employees were hired directly by Specialty Sales in connection with each respective asset purchase. The increased scale and reach of the combined businesses will result in stronger levels of customer support and service, as well as additional opportunities for Specialty Sales, ETI and BRx employees in the years ahead.

Don Alsup, CEO of Specialty Sales added, "We've gotten to know ETI and its owners well over the last few years; ETI built a very nice business and we're pleased they chose Specialty to guide ETI in its next phase of growth and success. The entire Specialty team looks forward to welcoming our new ETI employees and continuing to offer exceptional service and best-in-class hoof care treatment products to our combined customer base."

Regarding the Bovistride acquisition, Mr. Alsup added, "The Bovistride Rx system was a compelling product addition for Specialty Sales, With the largest customer base of commercial dairies for hoof care treatment products in the United States; our large, captive sales force and strategically placed distribution facilities will help maximize the potential for Bovistride's proprietary hoofbath system technology in the years ahead."

Each add-on acquisition was directly sourced by the investment team at Benford Capital, led by Ben Riefe, Managing Director. "Specialty Sales has been an outstanding investment to date, and we have been actively pursuing add-on acquisitions of related businesses to help Don and his team accelerate growth and solidify their market leadership position in the dairy hoof health market," added Mr. Riefe.

