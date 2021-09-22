CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Further Growth In The YK Group

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

HAMBURG, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The YK Group GmbH is pleased to welcome on board the shopping24 commerce network as a third associate company, the group already comprising the combined forces of Yieldkit, as a leading platform for content monetisation, performance and affiliate marketing, and digidip, a specialist for premium-content monetisation. Based in Hamburg, shopping24 is focused on commerce-content technologies. The Buy and Build strategy of the YK Group is financed by Waterland Private Equity, which in February acquired a majority shareholding in Yieldkit. The company was acquired from the Otto Group.

"With shopping24, we are really delighted to have been able to win over and gain the confidence of one of the top companies in the area of commerce content for the group, which has been successful in the market for over 20 years. With this addition to our portfolio, we are moving closer to our goal of becoming the international leader when it comes to monetising content" - Daniel Neuhaus, CEO of the YK Group.

Through the partnership with shopping24, which also operates fashion24 and living24 as associates alongside its own search engine, the newly-formed YK Group network has paved the way as a global commerce network to bring a one-stop solution to the market, which is convenient and wide-ranging for everyone. Going forward, publishers will not only profit from the tools and white label solutions made available by shopping24, but also from the high-performance solutions made available by Yieldkit and digidip in the area of content monetisation. This combination will enable the more than one thousand advertisers currently working with shopping24 in cooperation with the group to grow turnover more easily and more quickly.

"Working with Yieldkit and digidip and the synergy effects brought about by the takeover, we can bring the expansion of our commerce-content strategy to the next level both nationally and internationally and unleash completely new potential" - Dennis Kallerhoff, managing director of shopping24. "We are totally convinced that we can add value for our users and partners using the smart combination of shopping recommendations and content. I am very much looking forward to working with our new associate companies Yieldkit and digidip."

The award-winning company was founded in 1997 and combines 125 million products in its network. shopping24 has maintained trusting relationships with its advertisers as a result of its content-commerce know-how which means providing digital sales advice in the form of additional product information and inspiration aiming to add buying incentive.

Sebastian Klauke, Member of the Executive Board, E-Commerce, Technology, Business Intelligence and Corporate Ventures at the Otto Group: "From our point of view, the new constellation gives shopping24 a solid perspective in order to future proof and sustain and successful position among its competitiors. I'd like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude in particular to all the employees for their successful work in the past years."

"The acquisition of shopping24 is an ideal addition to Yieldkit and digidip. The individual companies, the YK Group and their customers are all going to greatly benefit due to the coming together of the publisher and advertiser portfolios, as well as products owned by the three associate companies." - Dr Carsten Rahlfs, managing partner at Waterland.

The sale of shopping24 to the YK Group is subject to approval by the anti-trust authorities.

About shopping24

The shopping24 commerce network develops tailored e-commerce solutions for product recommendations in the shopping-affine context. Every product should have the chance to be seen right there where the user is. For over 20 years, the shopping24 commerce network has been a front runner in the core disciplines product search engines, shopping portals and white label solutions for merchants, publishers and advertisers. The company employs about 50 people and is based in Hamburg. It was awarded as Germany's best employer (according to Kununu Employer Ranking in the category of Internet) for five years in succession. It was founded in 1997 as an integral part of the Otto Group and is led by Dennis Kallerhof.

About YK Group

The YK Group incorporates the work invested by Waterland Private Equity in affiliate and performance marketing. Besides shopping24, the group also owns Yieldkit, a leading platform for content monetisation, performance and affiliate marketing, as well as digidip, a specialist for premium content monetisation. The YK Group is managed by Daniel Neuhaus (CEO), Tobias Conrad (CCO) and Nils Grabbert (CTO).

About Waterland

Waterland is an independent private equity investment group that supports businesses in realizing their growth ambitions. With substantial financial resources and industry expertise, Waterland enables its portfolio companies to achieve accelerated growth both organically and through acquisitions. Waterland has offices in the Netherlands (Bussum), Belgium ( Antwerp), France (Paris), Germany ( Hamburg and Munich), Poland ( Warsaw), the UK ( London, Manchester), Ireland ( Dublin), Denmark ( Copenhagen), and Switzerland ( Zurich), and currently manages nine billion euros of investor commitments. Since its founding in 1999, Waterland has consistently achieved above-average performance with its investments. Waterland stands in fifth place globally in the current HEC/Dow Jones Private Equity Performance Ranking ( January 2021) and is ranked eighth in the Preqin Consistent Performers in Global Private Equity & Venture Capital Report 2020 among the world's private equity firms. In addition, Real Deals in its PE Awards has conferred on Waterland the title "Pan-European House of the Year 2020".

Press contact YK Group:

Jan OelkerT: +49 40 41498912E: press@yieldkit.com

Press contact Waterland: Florian BergmannT: +49 89 2000 30 30E: waterland@iwk-cp.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1632355/YK_Group_Daniel_Neuhaus_CEO.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1632356/Dennis_Kallerhoff.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1632357/YK_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/further-growth-in-the-yk-group-301383055.html

SOURCE Yieldkit

#Affiliate Marketing#The Yk Group Gmbh#Shopping24 Commerce#Waterland Private Equity#The Otto Group
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
201K+
Views
