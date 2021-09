The axolotl may not be a very common pet, but it is definitely a unique one. Axolotls are a type of salamander and can be found in a variety of colors, including black, gray, gold, and white. But unlike most salamanders, they do not undergo metamorphosis from larval to adult form where breathing changes from gills to lungs. Instead, they remain aquatic their entire life. Thus, they are not pets you handle, but they can be quite entertaining to watch. They are relatively easy to care for and hardy, which makes them suitable for beginner pet owners. Plus, their dietary needs are fairly straightforward. However, because they live their entire lives in water, you must be able to provide an adequate tank that is kept at the right temperature for this animal to thrive.

