A new data analysis puts Texas’ COVID-19 death toll in a harsh light. The analysis of federal data, published September 15 by The Washington Post, shows 1 in 490 Texans have died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. By no means is that the worst death rate among the states — that dubious distinction goes to Mississippi and New Jersey, each at 1 in 330. But the Texas rate is slightly worse than the national rate of 1 in 500. Hawaii and Vermont boast the lowest rates: 1 in 2,100.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO