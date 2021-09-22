Donald Trump sues niece Mary Trump, New York Times for $100 million over disclosing tax documents
Former President Donald Trump is suing his niece and The New York Times for $100 million over what he claims was “an insidious plot” to obtain his tax records. The lawsuit filed in New York State Supreme Court in Dutchess County alleges that Times journalists “relentlessly sought out his niece, Mary L. Trump” to convince her to retrieve the former president’s tax records out of her attorney’s office.www.eveningtribune.com
