Retired Police Sergeant Anthony Manderichio Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

El Paso lawyer S. Anthony Safi has received the “Kelly Frels Lifetime Achievement Award” from the School Law Section of the State Bar of Texas. Safi, an attorney with Mounce, Green, Myers, Safi, Paxson & Galatzan, is the first El Pasoan to receive the recognition. The Lifetime Achievement Award is given to attorneys who make outstanding contributions to school law jurisprudence at the state or federal level, are recognized leaders in the school community, have demonstrated the highest standards of ethical behavior, and have demonstrated professionalism in dealing with other attorneys. Safi received the award at the annual meeting of the State Bar School Law Section in July in San Antonio. Safi, who represents clients in a variety of litigation, appellate and school law matters, has litigated cases at all levels, including the U.S. Supreme Court, the Texas Supreme Court, and the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. He earned his law degree from the University of Texas School of Law and is a Life Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation.

EL PASO, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO