Welltok Launches Vaccine And Testing Compliance Solution To Manage COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

DENVER, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House's COVID-19 Action Plan is putting tremendous pressure on employers to rapidly implement policies and procedures to document vaccine and testing compliance. To help employers verify adherence to vaccination and weekly testing requirements, Welltok, the consumer activation solutions company, today announced the availability of its new AI-powered vaccine management solution, Welltok Verify.

Now available to existing and new clients, Welltok Verify can be implemented as a standalone program or integrated into an existing wellbeing platform. Built on Welltok's history of secure health data collection and management, the company rapidly developed a self-service reporting tool that employers can implement once the forthcoming OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard is effective. OSHA will require employers with 100 or more employees to mandate that all employees get the COVID-19 vaccine or undergo weekly testing.

Welltok Verify is a three-step process to automate employee reminders and capture test results, exemption requests and proof of vaccination with AI validation of uploaded records. HR teams will have a clear, consolidated view of critical stats and detailed rosters for reporting purposes. Real-time insights include how much of the employee population is fully vaccinated, how many positive tests have been reported in a specified time period, and how many individuals are out of compliance.

"HR teams have been tirelessly navigating the ups and downs of this pandemic and have now been thrown another curve ball with the new mandate," said Jeff Yoshimura, vice president of product for Welltok. "We created this turnkey solution to take the work off their backs and provide an easy way to automate verification and help keep their employees healthy and safe. Maxed out HR teams need to be focused on their people, not managing spreadsheets, which is why we focused as much on the user-friendly interface as we did on the backend reporting process."

To support employee awareness and participation with Welltok Verify, the solution includes an adoption and engagement campaign powered by the company's multi-channel outreach and engagement technology. Existing clients may also reward employees for compliance with the CaféWell platform.

To learn more about Welltok's vaccine compliance solution, email activation@welltok.com.

