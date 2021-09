Crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic, the hotel business is on the march back to economic health. The debt market is strong, there is a fair amount of liquidity and properties are functioning mostly efficiently. That is the word from our guest, Kevin Davis, a senior managing director in JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group in New York City. There's more, including the current headline writ large above the industry. And what about Airbnb and other shared-economy insurgents? (09/2021)

