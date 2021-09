Hundreds of new cars are waiting to get microchips installed so they can be shipped out for consumers, but with a shortage of microchips, those vehicles aren’t going anywhere, anytime soon. That’s causing a demand for used cars, and consumers are paying top dollar to get one. You might think with the high demand and the high prices of vehicles, you would have higher profit margins, but Matt Nimey, the Owner of Nimey’s New Generation Cars says that’s not currently the case in this industry.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO