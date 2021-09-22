CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

Lucile Peace Ziemer, 96, of Peachtree City, Ga.

By The Citizen
The Citizen Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucile Peace Ziemer, 96, of Peachtree City passed away September 20, 2021. She was born on June 13, 1925 in East Point, Georgia to the late William and Drucilla Peace. Lucile is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Stanley Carleton Ziemer; her first husband, James Barber Allrid; and her grandson, Matthew Allrid. Lucile is survived by her children, Alan (Lori) Allrid, Tom (Teresa) Allrid, David (Dorothy) Ziemer, Diane (Larry) Rogers, Henry Ziemer; her grandchildren, Bonnie Allrid, Amy Edwards, and Hannah Rogers; as well as eight great-grandchildren.

thecitizen.com

Comments / 0

 

