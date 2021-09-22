CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warzone The Numbers Event and how to activate broadcast stations

By Will Sawyer
 5 days ago
The new Warzone The Numbers Event involves finding where the broadacast stations are in Verdansk, and completing a new set of challenges. Completing the event will award players with the new dual-wield Sai melee weapon. This event merges the classic Call of Duty Black Ops story with both Black Ops: Cold War and Warzone by reintroducing the sleeper agent numbers – you’ll have to ask Mason what they mean. You can hear Stitch reciting these sequences at the Mobile Broadcast Stations dotted around Verdansk. Here’s where you can find those broadcast stations and how to activate them to get your hands on that Sai weapon in The Numbers Event.

#Mobile#Broadcasts#Radio#Warzone The Numbers Event#Warzone Patch#F5 Boneyard Superstore#Uni
