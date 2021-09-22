Obituary: Norman 'Joe' Stender

Norman Joseph Stender, “Joe,” passed away peacefully in the loving arms of his family on Sept. 7, 2021, in Iowa City. Joe was born Jan. 16, 1951, in Davenport, to Norman Henry Stender and Dorothy Pearl (Willich) Stender. After graduating from Davenport West in 1969, he went on to pursue his bachelor of science at the University of Iowa. In 1974, he returned to the University of Iowa College of Dentistry to receive his doctorate of dental surgery, graduating in 1978. It was there he met his dental hygienist and future wife, Debbie.