University Of Detroit Mercy Once Again Ranks Among Top U.S. Universities In U.S. News & World Report's 2022 Rankings Of Best Colleges

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 Sept. 22, 2021

DETROIT, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Detroit Mercy (Detroit Mercy) was ranked among the top 200 national universities by U.S. News & World Report for a third year in a row, earning a No. 187 rank in the National Universities category of the publication's "Best Colleges" 2022 edition. Twelve other Michigan universities earned a place in this year's National University category. Detroit Mercy ranks fourth in the state and is the highest ranked private university in Michigan.

Detroit Mercy also received favorable recognition in the following categories:

  • Best Value Schools, National Universities - No. 35
  • Best Undergraduate Business Programs, Finance - No. 42
  • Best Undergraduate Business Programs, Management - No. 27
  • Best Undergraduate Nursing Programs - No. 148
  • Best School for Veterans, National Universities - No. 121
  • Top Performers on Social Mobility - No. 120
  • A+ Schools for B Students

This fall, the University welcomed 573 new freshmen this fall. Approximately 544 of this total will attend the McNichols Campus, which represents the largest McNichols class in the past 12 years. In total, the University anticipates about 5,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students for the fall. Last year, the University's fall enrollment was 4,987.

The 2022 U.S. News & World Report rankings once again provide an opportunity to highlight several important initiatives that are currently underway at the University.

These initiatives include the expansive McNichols Campus Renovation Project, which will transform the northwest Detroit campus and provide an enhanced student experience.

In July, Detroit Mercy's College of Engineering & Science was awarded $1.12-million from the United States Department of Defense (DoD) to establish the Metro-Detroit Regional Vehicle Cybersecurity Institute, a regional-based, cybersecurity consortium. This consortium will expand and enhance the cybersecurity engineering workforce through an applied curriculum developed in consultation with industry partners.

Detroit Mercy also implemented new academic programs that fit well with industry and student needs and interest. These programs include

  • A Master of Science in Cybercrime offered through the Department of Criminal Justice that can be completed online.
  • A new five-year accelerated Bachelor of Science in Health Services Administration/Master of Health Services Administration.
  • A new 15-credit graduate certificate in Applied Data Science available through the College of Engineering & Science in the Electrical & Computer Engineering & Computer Science department.

University of Detroit Mercy, please visit www.udmercy.edu.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/university-of-detroit-mercy-once-again-ranks-among-top-us-universities-in-us-news--world-reports-2022-rankings-of-best-colleges-301383048.html

SOURCE University of Detroit Mercy

