Baltimore County Police Department to hold community hiring event in Towson in October

TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department will have a community hiring event next month.

The job fair will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Public Safety Building in Towson.

The event will feature specialized unit demonstrations, virtual reality police experiences, a practice agility test, food vendors, and more.

BCoPD is currently offering a $10,000 employment bonus. For more information, visit www.JoinBaltimoreCountyPD.com.

The Public Safety Building is located at 700 E, Joppa Road in Towson (21286).