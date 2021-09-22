When the librarian’s on the wrong page | Brief letters

Young woman browsing books in Foyles bookshop. Photograph: Mark Phillips/Alamy

In the early 1960s, my husband was due to be the best man for a friend. Not sure of his duties, he asked in the local library for a book on wedding customs ( Letters, 21 September ). The librarian went pink and said: “We keep those sort of books under lock and key.”

Christine Supple

Edgmond, Shropshire

• Searching for a copy of the Bible in my local bookshop while living in Philadelphia, I asked the sales assistant for help. Looking puzzled, she replied: “Who’s the author?”

Sarah Kingdom

Oxford

• The irascible owner of our bookshop in Clifton once replaced the “mind, body, spirit” classification with a single shelf marked “mumbo jumbo”.

Barney Gardom

Bristol

• In 1979-80, I found the book Margaret Thatcher: Prime Minister placed impishly under “fantasy and science fiction”. I relocated it under “horror”.

Ian McNay

Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

• I once heard of a reader who asked in the local library if they had Kenneth Clark’s Civilisation. “What’s it about?” queried the assistant.

Richard Walker

West Malvern, Worcestershire

• If only secondhand bookshops would stop putting astrology books next to astronomy in the science section.

Don Taylor

Cheadle, Staffordshire

• I finally found books on sailing in my local library under “swimming”.

Steven Bowditch

Carlisle

