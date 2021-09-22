CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When the librarian’s on the wrong page | Brief letters

By Letters
 5 days ago
Young woman browsing books in Foyles bookshop. Photograph: Mark Phillips/Alamy

In the early 1960s, my husband was due to be the best man for a friend. Not sure of his duties, he asked in the local library for a book on wedding customs ( Letters, 21 September ). The librarian went pink and said: “We keep those sort of books under lock and key.”
Christine Supple
Edgmond, Shropshire

• Searching for a copy of the Bible in my local bookshop while living in Philadelphia, I asked the sales assistant for help. Looking puzzled, she replied: “Who’s the author?”
Sarah Kingdom
Oxford

• The irascible owner of our bookshop in Clifton once replaced the “mind, body, spirit” classification with a single shelf marked “mumbo jumbo”.
Barney Gardom
Bristol

• In 1979-80, I found the book Margaret Thatcher: Prime Minister placed impishly under “fantasy and science fiction”. I relocated it under “horror”.
Ian McNay
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

• I once heard of a reader who asked in the local library if they had Kenneth Clark’s Civilisation. “What’s it about?” queried the assistant.
Richard Walker
West Malvern, Worcestershire

• If only secondhand bookshops would stop putting astrology books next to astronomy in the science section.
Don Taylor
Cheadle, Staffordshire

• I finally found books on sailing in my local library under “swimming”.
Steven Bowditch
Carlisle

Have an opinion on anything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please email us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

