Brooklyn Benson was 10 when she ran her first 5K race. “She started Girl Scouts as a Brownie in second or third grade, and we got an email from Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan saying they would pay the entry fee for the first 100 girls to sign up. I had never participated in a 5K, and nor had my husband, but we stood on the sidelines and she ran that 5K as part of the Detroit Marathon four years in a row,” says Brooklyn’s mom, Chasity Benson, recruitment manager for Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan. “It helped her build confidence, and she ran cross country in middle school and then tried out for the track team during ninth grade at Cass Tech.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO