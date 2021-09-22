Ducky Derby Returns to Cranford This October
Hanson Park Conservancy’s 10th Annual Rubber Ducky Derby is scheduled once again for Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 4 p.m. On race day, over one-thousand individually numbered rubber ducks will be released in the Rahway River at Sperry Park, Cranford, NJ and tumble over the falls racing to the finish line at the North Union Ave Bridge. Numerous prizes for the fastest lucky duckies will be awarded. The top prize is a $250 gift card.rennamedia.com
